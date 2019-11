Billie Eilish Wins New Artist of the Year AMA The 17-year-old singer beat competition from Lizzo, Luke Combs, Lil Nas X and Ella Mai to take the accolade. She paid tribute to her fans as she accepted the honor at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish, at AMAs Billie Eilish, at AMAs She also praised her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell, calling him her “best friend.” Billie Eilish, at AMAs