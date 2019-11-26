Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito Crash Wedding The “Jumanji” The Next Level’ co-stars were relaxing by their pool during a break from promoting their movie in Cabo San Lucas, when they overheard the sounds of celebration nearby. On a whim, the actors decided to pay the bride and groom a visit, much to the delight of the happy couple. They sneaked into the bash through the kitchen and stunned the couple and their guests, as they walked out into the main room while singing a rendition of “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole. After congratulating the stunned couple and posing for photos, the pair then reflected on the “beautiful” moment. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram