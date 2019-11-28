Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Top 10 Times Shows Changed Due to Fan Hate
November 28, 2019 at 9:42 am
Filed Under:
comedy
,
Criticisms That Changed Shows
,
Fans That Changed Shows
,
Shows That Were Changed Over Criticism
,
top 10
,
tv
,
TV Shows That Got Changed Due to Backlash
,
TV Shows That Got Changed Due to Controversy
,
Viral
,
watch mojo
In an era of the internet, we can think of many TV shows that got changed due to backlash.