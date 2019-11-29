Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Top 10 Most Parodied TV Shows
November 29, 2019 at 11:15 am
Filed Under:
Best TV Show Parodies
,
Most Spoofed TV Shows
,
Shows That Are Parodied the Most
,
sitcom
,
streaming
,
top 10
,
tv
,
Viral
,
watch mojo
,
watchmojo
The most parodied TV shows have taken on lives of their own.