Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Scarlett Johansson Persuaded To Join Marvel By Iron Man
December 2, 2019 at 4:30 pm
Filed Under:
Black Widow film
,
elevate
,
genre
,
iron man
,
Marvel Cinematic Universe
,
Scarlett Johansson
,
superhero
Scarlett Johansson wanted to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after watching ‘Iron Man’.