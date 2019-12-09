‘The Irishman’ Leads 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations The Martin Scorsese directed movie has dominated the film categories for the upcoming awards show, picking up 14 nominations in a possible 23 categories. Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci have all received acting nominations for their work in the feature, while Martin Scorsese scored a best director nod, and the film itself was also nominated for best picture. The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, January 12 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and will be broadcast on the CW Network. The awards are voted by members of the Critics Choice Association, which consists of television, radio and online critics and journalists who cover film and television.