



BOSTON (CBS) – Pete Frates, an ALS advocate who was the inspiration behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, has died at 34 years old. Frates, a former Boston College baseball captain, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in March 2012 at the age of 27. He and his family made significant efforts to raise awareness and money to try and find a cure for the progressive disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

A Boston College spokesman confirmed Frates’ death on Monday.

