“Riverdale” Camila Mendes and Charles Mendes have called it quits a little after a year of dating. The two stars met on set of the CW’s hit show ”Riverdale” and fans have ADORED their relationship since the day it started. However, it seems at though shortly after celebrating one year together, the two split romantically. As we could imagine, this may make the work place a bit difficult as the two on on set of the show together quite often. Sources, though, are saying otherwise. The two are keeping it professional and not letting their breakup get in the way of their jobs.