



— A Maine man is accused of operating a meth lab inside a children’s playroom at a church, authorities in Buxton said.

Matthew Anderson, 33, was arrested after church members reported suspicious activity at the Buxton United Methodist Church on Thursday.

Officers discovered a number of items consistent with the manufacturing process of meth in a children’s playroom upstairs at the church.

Anderson was identified as a suspect and later arrested at a nearby residence, CBS affiliate WGME reported.

#BREAKING: Police say a man was making meth inside a children’s playroom in a Buxton church: https://t.co/qRkHAPRPie pic.twitter.com/AXqAJWjkqu — CBS 13 News (@WGME) December 6, 2019

Anderson was charged with unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab. He’s being held at the York County Jail in Alfred on $50,000 bail.

Officials say church services will be held elsewhere while the building is decontaminated.

“We are deeply distressed and saddened by the discovery of what police describe as a ‘portable meth lab,'” a church spokesperson said.

There is no word on when the church will re-open.