



“Jurassic World Live Tour” Web Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

Universal Studios Licensing LLC is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Sweepstakes. CW44 / WTOG TV is the sole sponsor of this sweepstakes.

How to Enter the Sweepstakes:

(a) The “Jurassic World Live Tour” Web Sweepstakes will begin on Thursday, December 12, 2019 and end on Friday, December 20, 2019.

(b) To participate in the Sweepstakes, entrants must log on to http://www.cwtampa.cbslocal.com/category/contests/ between Monday, December 2, 2019 and Friday, December 13, 2019 and . You will also be asked for your name, phone number, zip code, date of birth and email address. On or about Monday, December 23, 2019, CW44 will randomly select four (4) winners from all correct eligible entrants who will each receive a 4 (four) pack of vouchers to the Jurassic World Live Tour event. Vouchers are redeemable for one night between January 3, 2020 and January 5, 2020 and based upon availability. (Total Prize 4-Pack Value: $200).

(c)

is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Sweepstakes or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.cwtampa.cbslocal.com/category/contests/. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes.

By use of this website and by entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to the CW44’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.cw44.com.

(d) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account used to enter.

(e) Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The Sweepstakes is open to Florida residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of WTOG/CW44, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations in the Tampa Bay market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WTOG/CW44 sweepstakes only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any sweepstakes. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of sponsor and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 18.

Prizes:

(a) Four (4) winners will each receive a 4 (four) pack of vouchers to the Jurassic World Live Tour event. Vouchers are redeemable for one night between January 3, 2020 and January 5, 2020 and based upon availability. (Total 4-Pack Prize Value: $200).

Prize does not include items not specified, such as parking fees, food, beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc.

(b) All prizes or prize certificates must be picked up at the office of . Any prize or prize certificate not claimed by Friday, January 2, 2020 at 4:30pm will be forfeited by the winner.

(c) Sweepstakes prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Winner:

(a) Decisions of Sweepstakes Sponsor with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

(b) Winners will be randomly selected from all correct eligible entries and notified on or about Monday, December 23, 2019.

Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winners and companion(s), by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS Corporation, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

(c) By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sponsor,

Sweepstakes Sponsor reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Sweepstakes which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Failure to comply with the Sweepstakes rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by February 13, 2020 to:

“Jurassic World Live Tour” Web Sweepstakes Rules

­­C/O WTOG-CW44

365 105th Terrace NE Saint Petersburg, FL 33716

CW44/WTOG-TV is the sole Sponsor of the Sweepstakes. Universal Studios Licensing LLC, Amblin Entertainment, Inc. and each of their affiliates are not Sponsors of this Sweepstakes and are not associated with or responsible for the administration, management, and operation of this Sweepstakes in any way. Any questions, comments, or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes must be directed to Sponsor, and not to Universal Studios Licensing LLC and/or Amblin Entertainment, Inc. Entrants are providing information to Sponsor and not to Universal Studios Licensing LLC and/or Amblin Entertainment, Inc.