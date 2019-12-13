Amazon Buys Rihanna Documentary for $25 Million. The tech giant purchased the worldwide rights to the Peter Berg-directed feature. Berg previously worked with Riri on the film, ‘Battleship,’ in 2012. The untitled project is said to feature 1,200 hours of footage and provide an “unfiltered look” into the pop star’s life. We’ve got about a thousand hours of footage. That was a fun change of pace. After Lone Survivor and Deepwater and Patriots Day … to go travel with Rihanna around Europe. , Peter Berg, via ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.