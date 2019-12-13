“Two and a Half Men’ Monster Jam Sweepstakes”

Official Sweepstakes Rules:

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law.

How to Enter the Sweepstakes :

(a) The “Two and a Half Men’ Monster Jam Sweepstakes” will begin Monday, December 16, 2019 and end on Friday, December 20, 2019 between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm each weeknight. The sweepstakes is sponsored by CW44.

(b) To participate in the, “Two and a Half Men’ Monster Jam Sweepstakes” watch weeknights beginning Monday, December 16, 2019 through Friday, December 20, 2019. Each weeknight, CW44 will superimpose a phone number on the screen between 7:00:00 pm and 7:59:59 pm directing viewers to call for a chance to win. Pending eligibility, the fourth caller each weeknight will become one (1) of five (5) finalists. At the conclusion of the sweepstakes, CW44 will randomly select three (3) winners from the five (5) finalists. Winners will be notified on or about Monday, December 23, 2019.

(c) One entry per household, per night. Additional entries per household will cause all entries from the household to be disqualified.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Sweepstakes or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Sweepstakes, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.cw44.com . If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes.

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the WTOG/CW44, website: http://www.cw44.com

(f) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions :

(a) The sweepstakes is open to Florida residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of WTOG/CW44, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations in the Tampa Bay market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WTOG/CW44 sweepstakes only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any sweepstakes. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of WTOG and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the WTOG will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the WTOG will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

Prizes :

Three (3) prize winners will each receive four (4) tickets to Monster Jam at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 7:00 pm. (Prize value: $250.00)

Prize does not include items not specified, such as parking fees, food, beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc.

(b) Prize can be won during 7:00:00pm and 7:59:59pm on CW44, weeknights between Monday, December 16, 2019 and Friday, December 20, 2019.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of WTOG/CW44, 365 105th Terrace NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 . Any prize or prize certificate not claimed by Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 4:30 pm will be forfeited by the winner.

(d) Sweepstakes prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Winners :

(a) Decisions of sweepstakes sponsors with respect to the sweepstakes are final.

(b) Pending elibibility, the fourth caller each weeknight (for the duration of the sweepstakes) will become one (1) of five (5) finalists. At the conclusion of the sweepstakes, CW44 will randomly select three (3) winners from the five (5) finalists.

(c) Winners must watch CW44 between 7:00:00pm and 7:59:59pm weeknights between Monday, December 16, 2019 and Friday, December 20, 2019 to win.

(d) Winners will be notified on or around Monday, December 23, 2019.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the sweepstakes, the winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this sweepstakes, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, winners grant to Station the right to use the winners’ names, voices, pictures and/or likenesses for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winners. Winners, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Sweepstakes sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the sweepstakes which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Failure to comply with the sweepstakes rules may result in an entrant’s disqualification. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by February 20, 2020 to:

“Two and a Half Men’ Monster Jam Sweepstakes”

C/O WTOG/CW44

365 105th Terrace NE

Saint Petersburg, FL 33716