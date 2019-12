Getting from one place to another has never been so much fun. Welcome to WatchMojo.com, and today we’ll be counting down our picks for the Top 10 Most Unique Bridges in the World. For this list, we’ll be taking a look at some of the coolest bridges from across the planet. All bridges will be included, with the sole criteria being that they must offer up a unique take on the age-old necessity of getting from one place to another.