While family and friends are over, home chefs may be tempted to take a shortcut or two in favor of entertaining. This however could lead to problems with safe food handling. The centers for disease control and prevention has some tips to keep everyone at your Christmas dinner table healthy this year.

Starting with cleanliness…

Don’t prepare any food if you’ve recently been sick. Wash your hands… And the area you’re preparing food in. Separate raw meats from other foods and use separate cutting boards to avoid cross-contamination. And use a food thermometer to make sure the meat is fully cooked.

Finally… When it’s time to put the leftovers away…

Divide all remaining leftovers into smaller portions and store in *shallow containers in the refrigerator within two hours of the meal.

Have a safe and happy holiday!