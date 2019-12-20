Ever wondered how the kissing under the mistletoe tradition started? Back in the day, people believed mistletoe had mystical powers and could ward off spirits. The custom of kissing under it came from England. Originally, a berry was picked from the sprig before the person could be kissed. When all the berries had gone, there could be no more kissing.According to the myth… Couples who kiss under the mistletoe will have will have good luck… A happy marriage… And long life.

We want to wish you all of the above this holiday season…