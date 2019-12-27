These are the top 10 things to remember before “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, the new instalment of the epic space opera series directed by J.J. Abrams and starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and many more. Another trilogy comes to an end, and with it another epic chapter in this decades-long saga. For this list, we’re looking at key details and factors to remember before “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. With the ending being planned out from the start, J.J. Abrams back in the director’s chair, and the return of the Emperor, these are the things you MUST remember before “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”