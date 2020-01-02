



— An 18-year-old man allegedly ripped open his boyfriend’s scrotum during a fight, deputies in Louisiana said.

The victim said the incident began when he returned to his Baton Rouge home after “a bad day at work” on New Year’s Eve and engaged in a verbal argument with the suspect, Corey Jones.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation. Jones allegedly grabbed his boyfriend’s testicles and squeezed them with such force they ripped and began to bleed uncontrollably, WBRZ reported.

The injury left a significant laceration that will likely require stitches and leave a permanent scar, CBS affiliate WAFB reported.

Jones was charged with domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.