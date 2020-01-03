First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel ‘Very Soon’. Marvel president Kevin Feige made the revelation at a recent New York Film Academy event. He stated that the character would appear “very soon, in a movie that we’re shooting right now.”. Feige also hinted that more transgender characters would be revealed in the future. Fans have speculated that the appearance will likely occur in the upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’. Reports that Marvel was seeking a transgender woman to be cast in the film emerged over the summer. It is widely believed that the character Sera will be the first transgender superhero revealed by Marvel. . In the Thor universe, Sera transitions to a female identity after descending from a group of all-male angels