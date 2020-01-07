Menu
The 100
‘Frozen 2’ Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film Of All-Time At Global Box Office
January 7, 2020 at 4:30 pm
The Disney animated sequel has earned an estimated $1.325 billion at the worldwide box office.