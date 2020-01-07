The CW Network today renewed 13 of its current scripted series for the 2020-2021 season, as well as ordering 13 additional scripts of “Katy Keene,” which will make its debut on February 6, 2020, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” said Pedowitz. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multi-platform viewership for ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Nancy Drew.’”

The current series being ordered for the 2020-2021 season include second seasons of “Batwoman”and “Nancy Drew,” as well as “All American” (Season 3), “Black Lightning” (Season 4), “Charmed” (Season 3), “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (Season 6), “Dynasty” (Season 4), “The Flash” (Season 7), “In The Dark” (Season 3), “Legacies” (Season 3), “Riverdale” (Season 5), “Roswell, New Mexico”(Season 3), and “Supergirl” (Season 6). Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.