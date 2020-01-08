Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda’s Real Name. At the Golden Globes, the filmmaker said he knows the namesake of ‘The Mandalorian’ character. He wouldn’t add anything else, saying spoilers will be left to showrunner Jon Favreau . The ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ director helmed the season one finale of ‘The Mandalorian,’ which aired on December 27. In the Disney+ series, Waititi also voices bounty-hunting droid IG-11. Throughout ‘Mandalorian,’ the tiny green creature has been called “The Asset” or “The Child.”. Despite looking like a toddler, the character’s age is actually 50. For now, fans will have to at least wait until season 2 for its real name. According to Favreau, the second season will premiere this fall