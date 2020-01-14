INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Cardi B performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM\'s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum on November 30, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)





ATLANTA, GA — Cardi B recently made headlines for purchasing an Atlanta mansion with an indoor gun range. Now she’s trending again for contemplating a career in politics. In a tweet over the weekend, the rapper said she wants to be a politician.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” she tweeted.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

