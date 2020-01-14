Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert . The Recording Academy recently announced a tribute concert to celebrate Prince’s “unparalleled career.”. The ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince’ concert will take place on Jan. 28, just two days after the 2020 Grammys. . With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character … we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s post-GRAMMYs special, Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan, via statement. A number of artists will perform at the concert, including Beck, Alicia Keys and John Legend. . Usher, St. Vincent, Foo Fighters and Earth, Wind & Fire are also confirmed for the event. . In addition, the tribute concert will feature several “historic” performances by Prince’s musical friends and collaborators. . This includes his bands, The Revolution and Morris Day and the Time. as well as Sheila E., who is acting as a co-musical director of the special alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.