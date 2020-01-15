Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Split Up
January 15, 2020 at 4:30 pm
Filed Under:
Austin butler
,
broken up
,
High School Musical
,
separated
,
vanessa hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have gone their separate ways after almost nine years together.