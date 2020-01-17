An Oakland man is using an unlikely medium to create lifelike works of art that are getting the attention of big names such as Richard Branson. Coffee, Jarold Cadion has had a love affair with coffee for as long as he can remember. But it wasn’t until he was living in New York City commuting to a job that wasn’t his calling when he realized his life needed changing. From there, Jarold made the decision to move back to the Bay Area and pursue art fulltime. For months he perfected his coffee medium.