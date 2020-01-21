



The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards will feature an all-star tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. Set to take the stage to honor the current three-time GRAMMY nominee (Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance) are Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG. These tribute artists will join previously announced performers Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator and Charlie Wilson. Alicia Keys will reprise her role as host for Music’s Biggest Night for the second year in a row.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” said Ken Ehrlich, GRAMMY Awards executive producer. “There is no denying the influence he had, and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Tune in for the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards to catch this very special tribute performance as the show broadcasts live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California this Sunday, January 26th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT), only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.