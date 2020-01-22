



— A sticker with the phrase “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” that was placed on an elementary school in Ohio has prompted an investigation, along with outrage from the local community.

The sticker was taped to a window at Binns Elementary School in Columbus, WCMH reported. The sticker circulated on social media after parents found it at the school this past weekend.

“This is completely wrong,” said Jessica Kaylor, one of the parents who found the sticker. “It doesn’t belong in schools, it does not belong. It’s 2020. It just does not belong.”

“It’s important that we all work together to keep our children safe and our schools a welcoming environment that’s conducive to learning and growth for everyone,” said Jacqueline Bryant, Director of Communications at Columbus City Schools.

It’s not the first time the slogan has appeared on buildings in Ohio and across the nation. In November, Ohio Wesleyan and Ohio State universities removed flyers and stickers with the slogan from campus, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The “It’s Okay To Be White” slogan was popularized in late 2017 as a trolling campaign by members of the controversial discussion forum 4chan, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“Whether the original trollers were white supremacist or not, actual white supremacists quickly began to promote the campaign — often adding Internet links to white supremacist websites to the fliers or combining the phrase with white supremacist language or imagery,” the ADL says.