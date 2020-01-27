Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Demi Lovato Wants To Be A Mother
January 27, 2020 at 10:15 am
Filed Under:
Children
,
Demi Lovato
,
married
,
Mom
,
Next 10 years
,
settle down
Demi Lovato has shared that she wants to settle down and have children in the next 10 years.