LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: A view of the confetti on Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the game against the Utah Jazz at STAPLES Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Bryant was 41.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver in part. “For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary.”

© CBS