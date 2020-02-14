



MacGyver returns with a brand new episode titled “Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed” tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT. Department of Defense General John Acosta (Xander Berkeley) recruits MacGyver to steal a highly classified project from a military lab in order to find flaws in its security. When it’s discovered that the general is planning an attack using the weapon, Phoenix must stop Acosta before the weapon is uploaded.

To prepare for tonight's explosive episode check out the behind-the-scenes video above for a look at what it's like to be on set with Lucas Till, Henry Ian Cusick and the rest of the gang.