Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Lucy Hale Pitches Perfect First Date With John Mayer — Seeing Her New Film ‘Fantasy Island’!
February 18, 2020 at 11:53 am
Filed Under:
Dating app
,
Fantasy Island
,
film
,
first date
,
john mayer
,
Lucy Hale
,
Movie
,
No match
,
scary
,
scary movie
,
Twist
Hale says “there’s no better first date than a scary movie”