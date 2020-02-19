Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ Crosses 1 Billion-View Mark on YouTube ‘Rap God’ made its debut on the platform back in late 2013. It was released on the 47-year-old’s eighth studio album, 2013’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2.’ ‘Rap God’ is also in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most words in a hit single. Eminem helped the song reach one billion views with a short message on social media last week. Eminem, via Twitter Eminem now has three videos that have hit the one-billion milestone on YouTube. Others include “Not Afraid” and his hit with Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie.”