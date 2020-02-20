Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Holographic Whitney Houston To Embark On European Tour
February 20, 2020 at 11:01 am
Filed Under:
2020
,
died
,
European Tour
,
Evening with Whitney
,
hits
,
hologram
,
Holographic
,
Legend
,
Performance
,
Stage
,
tour
,
Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston, who died on Feb. 11, 2012, will hit the stage once again in 2020.