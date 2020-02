WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Dan Gasby and B. Smith attend BET Honors 2013: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner at The Library of Congress on January 11, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Trailblazing model and entrepreneur B. Smith died over the weekend after a long and public battle with Alzheimer’s disease, and tributes are pouring in for the iconic businesswoman.