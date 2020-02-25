LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Priah Ferguson attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721313 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)





ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta actress Priah Ferguson will become a series regular on “Stranger Things” Season 4. She plays Erica Sinclair, the little sister of main cast member Caleb McLaughlin’s character Lucas.

Variety broke the news. The young actress started as a guest star in the Netflix show, appearing in four episodes in Season 2. She then moved to a recurring role in Season 3. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, producers recently filmed “Stranger Things” in Lithuania, and are now preparing to shoot scenes in Atlanta.

