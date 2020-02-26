



— A woman stole a cart and money from firefighters to purchase items at an Indiana grocery store after they received an emergency call and had to leave the store, police said.

Members of the Speedway Fire Department were at Kroger buying groceries for their fire house on Sunday morning when the firefighters received an emergency call and had to leave the store.

The cart contained a small bank bag of cash that was pooled by the firefighters to pay for their groceries, the Speedway Police Department said.

The firefighters pushed their cart to the front of the store and told employees they would return shortly.

After handling the call, they returned to the store and found their cart was missing.

Surveillance video captured a woman taking the cart along with their money. She was wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, knee-high black boots and a white head scarf taking the cart, along with their money.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 317-246-4340, or leave an anonymous tip at 317-246-5300.