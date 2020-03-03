CBS Suspends ‘Amazing Race’ Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns The network released a statement Friday revealing that it had taken “the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production.” ‘The Amazing Race,’ now in its 33rd season, follows two teams as they compete in a race around the world in hopes of receiving a large prize. According to CBS, the decision was made due to “increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus.” CBS Spokesperson, via CNN CBS Spokesperson, via CNN CBS Spokesperson, via CNN CBS Spokesperson, via CNN According to the World Health Organization, the virus’ outbreak has reached the “highest level” of risk for the world.