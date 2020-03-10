Nicki Minaj’s Husband Now Listed in California Sex Offender Registry On Friday (Mar. 6), the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office dropped charges against Kenneth Petty for failing to register as a sex offender. He is still facing federal charges for failing to register. Since his release, Petty has since been listed in the California Department of Justice’s database as a sex offender. Petty was arrested in November after police discovered he was not registered as a sex offender during a traffic stop in Beverly Hills, California. He was released on $20,000 bond. On March 4, Petty surrendered to U.S. Marshals after he was indicted for continued failure to register. Petty was convicted of first-degree rape in New York in 1995 and failed to register in California when he moved in the summer of 2019.