Filed Under:California, California Department of Justice, database, dropped charges, Failing, failing to register, Federal Charges, husband, Kenneth Petty, Listed, Los Angeles District Attorney's, nicki minaj, Office, Registry, Release, Sex Offender
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Now Listed in California Sex Offender Registry On Friday (Mar. 6), the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office dropped charges against Kenneth Petty for failing to register as a sex offender. He is still facing federal charges for failing to register. Since his release, Petty has since been listed in the California Department of Justice’s database as a sex offender. Petty was arrested in November after police discovered he was not registered as a sex offender during a traffic stop in Beverly Hills, California. He was released on $20,000 bond. On March 4, Petty surrendered to U.S. Marshals after he was indicted for continued failure to register. Petty was convicted of first-degree rape in New York in 1995 and failed to register in California when he moved in the summer of 2019.