



SEAL Team returns for an all-new episode titled “Objects In Mirror” as Bravo Team travels overseas for a foreign training exercise to disguise their true mission – to rescue a high-value target that is being held hostage. Aiding them in this week’s endeavor is NASCAR driver Austin Dillon who gives the team a special driving lesson. It all goes down this Wednesday, March 11 9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access

Check out the video above for a behind the scenes look at this week’s episode.