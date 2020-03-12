



Luke Mitchell (“The Code”) is set as the male lead opposite Stella Baker in The CW drama pilot “The Republic of Sarah.” Mitchell will play Sarah’s brother Danny. After enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother, Danny returns to his hometown as the harbinger of its demise. A brilliant young lawyer representing the mining company that wishes to destroy Greylock, Danny must confront his own deep emotional scars as his trip home brings him face to face with the ghosts of his past.

