Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed Due To Coronavirus
March 13, 2020 at 3:29 pm
Filed Under:
Ceremony
,
Cleveland
,
Cleveland's Public Hall
,
hall of fame
,
May 2
,
officially
,
Postponed
,
rock and roll
,
scheduled
The ceremony, scheduled for May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall, has officially been postponed.