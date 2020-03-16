Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Brittany Snow Married
March 16, 2020 at 11:37 am
Filed Under:
Brittany Snow
,
realtor. boyfriend
,
tied the knot
,
Tyler Stanaland. married
Brittany Snow has tied the knot with her realtor boyfriend Tyler Stanaland.