Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Malika Haqq Gives Birth To Her First Child
March 17, 2020 at 2:32 pm
Filed Under:
Baby
,
Birth
,
Congratulations
,
Malika Hagg
,
OT Genesis
,
over the weekend
,
rapper
Congrats to Malika on her little bundle of joy! The reality TV star announces that she gave birth to a baby boy named Ace on March 14, 2020. See the cutie here!