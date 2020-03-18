



On Wednesday, Showtime announced the following changes to its programming schedule due to production and post-production being suspended by the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Black Monday,” starring Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer, will shift from premiering two episodes to one episode per week beginning Sunday, March 22 through Sunday, April 12. The series is in its next season on Showtime.

The premieres of two docu-series, “Outcry” and “Love Fraud” will be delayed.

The five part docu-series “Outcry” examines the life of high school football star Greg Kelley, who was convicted of sexual assault of a four-year-old boy. The series was originally scheduled to premiere April 3 and will move to a later time in 2020.

“Love Fraud” was originally scheduled to premiere on May 8 and will move to another date in 2020.The series follows for a love con named Richard Scott Smith, who has been preying on women in the Midwest for 20 years.

Showtime also announced that the series premiere of “Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels” and the season five premiere of “Billions” will remain on their original date.

“Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels” hits Showtime on Sunday, April 26 at 10p EST/PST and “Billions” returns to the network on Sunday, May 3 at 9pm EST/PST