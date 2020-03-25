The 2020 Tony Awards have officially been postponed due to COVID-19, Tony Awards Productions announced earlier today. Originally scheduled for Sunday, June 7th at 8PM ET, there has not been word on when the make up date will. See below to read the official statement put out by Tony Awards Productions.

“The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with our broadcast partner. The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans are of the utmost importance to us.

We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again.

We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”

Check back here for more information on this developing situation. Replacement primetime programming for the 8-11PM ET time period on Sunday, June 7, will be announced as soon as it has been confirmed.