VERONA, Ky. (CBS Local) — A stay-at-home mom in Kentucky is learning the hard way that home schooling her kids during the coronavirus pandemic is not going to be easy.

Candice Hunter Kennedy of Verona shared her son’s brutal critique of his first day of home schooling that she found in his journal.

“It is not going good,” 8-year-old Ben wrote. “My mom is getting stressed out. My mom is getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out and I’m telling you it is not going good.”

But Candice, who also has children aged 12 and 10, saw the funny side, posting a picture of the entry on Facebook.

“Y’all I’m dying!!!” she wrote. “This is Ben’s journal entry from Monday about our first ‘homed school’ day. “That last sentence #WVNTI #imgettinthehangofitnow #maybe #kidsseeeverything #8yearoldcalledmeout.”

The post quickly went viral with nearly 300,000 shares and over 44,000 likes. Other moms commented that home schooling wasn’t exactly going straightforward for them either.