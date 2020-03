Dolly Parton said she would create weekly videos of her reading different children’s stories. According to the HuffPost, “Goodnight with Dolly” will be done on behalf of her Imagination Library, a literacy advocacy group. She hopes the 10 week series will offer children a “distraction during a time of unrest.” Parton said: “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love.