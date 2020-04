Andy Cohen talked about what it was like to have coronavirus on his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live.” Cohen said his symptoms included a fever, a cough, tightness in his chest, some chills, loss of smell and appetite and fatigue. According to CNN, Cohen treated himself at home, saying it took about 10 or 11 day to get better. He said he took a lot of Tylenol and vitamin C to combat COVID-19 from his system.