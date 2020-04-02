Tampa, FL – Some Tampa Bay restaurants are being forced to close their doors due to COVID-19. Jeannie Pierola, chef/owner of Tampa restaurants Counter Culture, Edison Food + Drink Lab and Edison’s Swigamajig was forced to temporarily suspend service from all three.

As we look toward an eventually recovery, she feels it’s going to take cooperation from everyone including state, federal, local governments, landlords, taxing authorities and mortgage holders to bring our favorite eateries back to life.