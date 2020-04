Tampa, FL – Hillsborough County continues to plea for medical supply donations as COVIID-19 cases increase.

ONLY the following items are being requested (in ALL sizes):

-IMPERVIOUS GOWNS

-FACE SHIELDS

-SURGICAL MASKS

-N95 MASKS

-TYVEK SUITS

-EXAM GLOVES

The equipment must be medical grade personal protection equipment and new or unused in the box.